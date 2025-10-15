Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards to mark 5th anniversary with inaugural state of marketing address

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa has announced the fifth anniversary of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs), set for December 11, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The milestone edition will feature the inaugural State of Marketing Address, a first for the Ugandan marketing industry.

Running under the theme “Celebrating Sustainable Marketing Excellence,” UMEAs @5 will examine how brands, marketers, and their agency partners have used media innovation to build impactful campaigns and drive business growth. The celebrations will include the state of marketing address during the day, followed by the awards gala in the evening.

The State of Marketing Address will highlight sector trends and culminate in the launch of the State of Marketing Report 2025, a comprehensive industry analysis.

“The report will provide industry players with actionable data to drive their strategies in the forthcoming year,” said Paul Businge, Co-Founder of Evolve Africa.

Since its inception in 2021, the UMEAs have celebrated creative and resilient marketing campaigns born out of the COVID-19 era. Now in their fifth year, the awards have become a benchmark for innovation, strategy, and excellence in Uganda’s marketing landscape.

Last year’s Advertising Campaign of the Year went to I &M Bank for its “I&M at 50” campaign. The bank returns as a key partner this year, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability.

“At I&M Bank, sustainability means doing business in a way that helps people, businesses, and the planet thrive now and in the future,” said Anette Nakiyaga Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

“This year’s UMEAs theme perfectly reflects our shared vision for responsible growth and innovation.”

The 2025 edition will introduce a new category, Brand of the Year. The Evolve Marketing Council will oversee 60% of votes in public categories, with the public contributing 40%. Evaluation criteria will include creative concept, insight, integration, execution, and measurable impact.

Partner organizations for this year’s awards include NSSF Uganda, I&M Bank, Centenary Bank, Crown Beverages (Pepsi and Aquafina), Vision Group, Equity Bank, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, and Datamine Technical Business School.

Key categories include Best Advertising Campaign, Best Use of Partnership Marketing, Best Use of Digital Marketing, PR Campaign of the Year, Best Experiential Campaign, Best Not-for-Profit/Social Good Campaign, Best Innovation, Brand of the Year, Rising Agency of the Year, Agency of the Year, Best Use of Sustainability, and Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Entries can be submitted via www.umeawards.co until November 14, 2025. Finalists will be announced by November 30, with public voting open from December 4–10.

The State of Marketing Address and UMEAs 5th Anniversary Gala will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, celebrating five years of innovation, sustainability, and marketing excellence.