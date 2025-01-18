Uganda heightens border surveillance over Marburg outbreak in Tanzania

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health and Kyotera District Health authorities are intensifying surveillance operations at Mutukula border-post, and other entry points following an outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Tanzania.

The outbreak was traced in Kagera Region, particularly the two districts of Biharamulo and Muleba. MVD is a severe and highly fatal disease caused by a virus from the same family as the one that causes Ebola hemorrhagic fever.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of eight people and several others are admitted with contacts including health workers under strict monitoring.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry’s Senior Public Relations Officer, they are aware of the outbreak adding that all health departments have been notified and requested to intensify surveillance and screening at border entries.

‘As the Ministry, we are already in preparedness mode to avert importation of the virus,” he says.

Dr. Edward Muwanga, the District Health Officer (DHO), says they are screening all travellers entering Uganda through Mutukula border post to ensure safety.

He adds that is similar to how it was during the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak and during Tanzania’s first MVD outbreak in March 2023, to keep the borders and country safe from Marburg.

Yassin Ssentamu, the Chairman of Kagera Cell 10 in Kasensero Town Council, explained that the Kasensero landing site, Mutukula, Nangoma and Minziiro are the main entry points to Uganda which need special attention in case of any outbreak in Tanzania.

According to Ssentamu, Tanzanians from Kagera region usually cross to Kasnsero via Kagera River and Lake Victoria for trade and personal businesses.

However, they have not received a team from the district or ministry to do the surveillance and screening of Tanzanians crossing to Kasensero which puts residents at risk.

According to WHO, the source of the outbreak is currently unknown but experts are trying their best to establish its origin.

WHO Chief – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explains that they have already informed Member States and International Health Regulations (IHR) State Parties of an outbreak in Kagera region. “We are aware of 9 cases so far, including 8 people who have died.

We would expect further cases in coming days as disease surveillance improves,” Ghebreyesus said in a statement he issued on X (twitter).

WHO further noted that on 10 January 2025, six people were reported to have been affected, five of whom had died. As of 11 January 2025, nine suspected cases were reported including eight deaths in Biharamulo and Muleba.

However, samples from the patients were collected and tested by the National Public Health Laboratory.

In March 2023, an MVD outbreak in the Kagera region lasted for nearly two months with nine cases including six deaths.

