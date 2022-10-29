UGANDA GOLF OPEN: Who can stop Chinhoi?

💠 DAY 3 leaderboard

1⃣ R Chinhoi 🇿🇼 69,70,66 – 205 (-11)

2⃣ R Rugumayo 🇺🇬 73,70,67 – 210 (-6)

3⃣ G Snow 🇰🇪 74,70,70 – 214 (-2)

4⃣ C Nsanzuwera 🇷🇼 76,72,68 – 216 (Par)

💠 36 made cut, playing round 4 today

✳ Uganda 14 Pros + 1 Amateur

✳ Kenya 14

✳ Zimbabwe 4

✳ Rwanda 2

✳ Nigeria 1

▶ Click FOR LIVE UPDATES

▶ Click FOR DRAW

Kigo, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY & LOUIS JADWONG | As the 17th edition of the Uganda Open Pro Golf Championships enters its final day, the question on everyone’s mind is, who can stop Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi from taking his 2nd title today?

Only two candidates qualify, mathmatically, to have a go at the leader – a Ugandan and Kenyan. Ronald Rugumayo and Greg Snow, will have to overcome five and nine shot deficits respectively, and hope Chinhoi has one of his worst days on a golf course. In fact, to have a chance, the two might have, in the chase, to also beat the course record of 63 set by Dismas Indiza at the 2019 edition.

The best chance clearly remains with Rugumayo, whose best score is the 67 he carded on day 3 Friday while Snow, well off the pace, has a tournament best of 70 so far. Rugumayo, would be seeking to be the first Ugandan to win the Pro Open since Deo Akope, 2014.

Chinhoi has hit a 69, 70 and 66 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course but if he hits a 72 today, and Rugumayo repeats his 67, we will have extra holes and a play-off.

That’s the mathmatics, but as it is, Chinhoi has all it takes to get glory as shown by his two victories in DRC in the past month. He first grabbed the Kinshasa Open, before coming from behind to snatch the Lubumbashi Open title.

Chinhoi, Snow and Rugumayo will tee off in the main ‘pressure group’, at midday.

A record 14 Ugandan professionals, that includes Irene Nakalembe who is the first Lady to make the cut at the Open, plus amateur Ibra Bagalana, are playing the final round of the open.

While former champion Deo Akope failed to make the cut, the performance so far is an improvement on last year, when Uganda had 11, and 2 amateurs. Also swept away defending champion Jastas Madoya from Kenya, who will look on as his title is claimed by a new champion.

It is the second time that this event returns to this championship course with the last winner of this tour at this picturesque facility being Zambian Madalisto Muthiya, who is a well established Pro on the South African Sunshine tour.

The prize fund or Kitty for this tournament is sh97.5 million, with the overall winner walking away with 21 million shillings. The pro event is part of the Absa sponsored East Africa Safari Tour and the first leg of 2022-2023 lucrative Pro tour.

The Uganda Open has grown in stature and is one of the Biggest event on the Safari Tour attracting Pro golfers from Southern Africa, Central Africa, West Africa.

✳ Prize money – top 10

1st – Shs 21,000,000/=

2nd – Shs 14,000,000/=

3rd – Shs 8,460,000/=

4th – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

5th – Shs 5,000,000/=

6th – Shs 4,170,000/=

7th – Shs. 3,570,000/=

8th – Shs. 3,130,000/=

9th – Shs. 2,278,000/=

10th – Shs. 2,500,000/=

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021- Jastas Madoya (Kenya)