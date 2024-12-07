Uganda expands data infrastructure to advance digital transformation, inclusiveness

MOROTO, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni launched the fifth phase of construction of the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) in Moroto, northeastern Uganda, in efforts to promote digital transformation in the east African country.

The project, financed by the Import-Export Bank (EXIM) of China and implemented by Chinese tech giant Huawei, aims to extend internet access to more regions of the country, reducing costs, and enhancing connectivity.

Museveni praised China’s continued support for Uganda’s development, particularly through soft loans that have accelerated infrastructure projects like the NBI. “I thank the government of China for supporting a number of projects in Uganda using soft loans through the EXIM bank, including the NBI, which we have extended,” Museveni said during the launch event Wednesday.

Wang Jianxun, counselor for economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, highlighted China’s longstanding cooperation with Uganda, noting that the EXIM bank has financed the NBI since 2006.

“China’s cooperation with Uganda follows the needs of Uganda’s development. We are looking forward to a stronger and closer relationship between China and Uganda in the coming years,” Wang said.

Over the past four phases, the NBI project has covered nearly 50 percent of Uganda, laying 4,172 km of fiber optic cable across 63 districts and installing 526 public Wi-Fi sites. These efforts have drastically reduced internet costs from over 1,000 U.S. dollars per megabit per second a decade ago to the current 35 dollars. With the completion of phase five, which will expand coverage to remote areas, costs are expected to drop further to 15 dollars per megabit per second in the coming years.

Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s minister of information and communications technology (ICT) and national guidance, told Xinhua in an interview on Wednesday that the government is prioritizing ICT development as a key pillar to driving economic growth. He highlighted that the expansion of the NBI is essential for enhancing service delivery, improving education and healthcare, and fostering overall economic development.

Uganda has partnered with China to invest in robust digital infrastructure, the minister said, adding that “China is one of the countries that have made tremendous strides in digital transformation, and we have a lot to learn from it.”

Gerald Oola, a solution manager at Huawei Technologies Uganda, said the phase five expansion of the fiber optic cable to remote areas is pivotal in ushering these communities into the digital age.

“The project’s focus on digital inclusion will ensure that even the most remote communities can benefit from the advantages of digital transformation. It will greatly help reduce the digital divide between rural and urban populations in Uganda,” Oola said, adding that in healthcare, it will facilitate remote consultations, expert diagnoses, and the sharing of medical resources, improving access to quality healthcare and outcomes. ■