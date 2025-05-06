Uganda energy chamber rebrands to lead clean transition

The pivot is also aimed at sustainable mineral development

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | The Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) has rebranded itself as a national leader in clean energy and sustainable mineral development, a move aimed at accelerating Uganda’s shift toward a greener and more inclusive energy future.

The repositioning was announced at a launch event at Kampala Serena Hotel, presided over by Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and attended by government officials, private sector players, development partners, and stakeholders from across the energy and minerals value chain.

UCEM Chairman Aggrey Ashaba said the shift was a “bold, strategic” move reflecting the urgency of aligning with global climate goals and Uganda’s development priorities.

“This is not a cosmetic change. UCEM will lead the push for cleaner energy, responsible mining, and inclusive growth,” Ashaba said. “It means better mining practices, support for renewables, embedding ESG standards, and ensuring workers and communities benefit.”

The rebranding comes amid global momentum for clean energy. Renewable energy capacity grew over 50% in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency, while governments are fast-tracking net-zero targets. In Uganda, rural electricity access remains under 20%, with mounting pressure to balance industrialisation and environmental protection.

Minister Nankabirwa welcomed UCEM’s repositioning as timely and strategic.

“Sustainability is no longer optional. I commend UCEM for aligning with national goals and advocating for investment, innovation, and people-centred energy solutions,” she said.

The move aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040, the National Energy Policy, and the third National Development Plan (NDPIII). It also supports Uganda’s contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly on clean energy, climate action, and responsible consumption.

UCEM also committed to deeper collaboration with stakeholders, including government, private investors, civil society, and global partners, to support technology transfer, build capacity, and drive innovation.

“Let’s power Uganda not just with energy, but with cleaner, more inclusive energy. Let’s position Uganda as a continental leader in the global energy transition,” Ashaba said.

During the launch dinner, UCEM recognised key contributors to the sector, including former energy minister Richard Kaijuka, businessman Elly Karuhanga, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, and Stanbic Bank.