Uganda Cranes to play Kitara region in AFCON qualifiers build-up game

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Cranes, will on Friday play Kitara region select team as part of the build-up games to their forthcoming Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This will be the only build-up game for Coach Milutin Sredojevic Micho’s team who entered residential camp on Wednesday before they switch base to Egypt where the foreign-based players will join the team from.

Micho said the game that will be played in Bundibugyo District provides the best platform for the locally based players to display their talent and perhaps impress the technical bench.

According to FUFA, this will be the first Cranes regional tour game in the region since 2019 when the national team played in Hoima.

“Am happy that I have been called to go to Egypt, I am sure I make it and fight for the flag”, Uganda Cranes midfielder Titus Ssematimba said ahead of the game.

Uganda and Tanzania are set to play in a two-match series in the AFCON qualifiers. Uganda will host the first tie on March 24th, 2023, and will visit the Taifa Stars four days later for a rematch.

Uganda Cranes will host its home game against Tanzania away from home at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Egypt. This is after St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende, which was the Cranes’ home ground failed to meet the CAF requirements to host the matches.

The Cranes currently sit at the bottom of Group F, with a meager point tally collected from their previous two fixtures. Similarly, their Tanzanian counterparts find themselves in a similar position.

But Micho said the team has been afforded ample time to train and perfect their strategies, having already competed in the CHAN qualifiers and the final tournament, and he believes they are ready for the much-needed games.

.@UgandaCranes Regional Tour — Bundibugyo It is match day! Uganda Cranes 🆚 Kitara Select

🏟 Christ School Playground

🕓 4:00 PM The entrance is free! pic.twitter.com/vX0K6DI3Ua — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) March 17, 2023



*****

URN