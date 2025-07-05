Uganda commissions upgraded Karibuni Executive Lounge at Entebbe Airport

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has commissioned a newly expanded Karibuni Executive Business Lounge at Entebbe International Airport, designed to cater to Uganda’s growing aviation traffic and enhance comfort for premium travelers.

Inaugurated by Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the revamped lounge nearly doubles its previous capacity—from 160 to 300 seats—and features an array of new amenities aimed at elevating the travel experience. These include an infant playroom, baby changing facilities, prayer and relaxation areas, a smoking section, massage chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, a conference room, and upgraded kitchen and restroom spaces.

“This is more than just a waiting area. It is a space crafted for comfort, productivity, and relaxation,” said Gen. Katumba Wamala. “We believe this new facility will transform the passenger experience at Entebbe and reflect the premium service quality we aspire to deliver.” The upgrade comes in response to a steady increase in international passenger traffic and demand for high-end facilities, according to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Director General Fred Bamwesigye.

Entebbe Airport handled 198,052 passengers in May 2025 alone—97,568 arrivals and 100,484 departures—averaging over 6,300 travelers daily. “The lounge provides enhanced amenities beyond those available in the main terminal, contributing to a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience,” Bamwesigye said. “It has been relocated to a more spacious and convenient setting to meet the growing needs of business travelers.”

The Karibuni Lounge is part of a wider modernization drive underway at Uganda’s principal aviation hub. Since the late 2010s, Entebbe International Airport has been undergoing phased expansion and infrastructural upgrades aimed at positioning Uganda as a regional aviation leader. A key milestone in this transformation is the upcoming completion of a new passenger terminal building, expected later this year.

The facility is set to significantly boost the airport’s processing capacity and improve passenger flow and service quality. Gen. Katumba confirmed that preparations are underway for its official commissioning, highlighting the government’s continued investment in infrastructure to support tourism, trade, and regional integration.

These developments come ahead of a crucial international aviation assessment—the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM)—scheduled for December 2025. The audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization will evaluate Uganda’s implementation of corrective measures in line with global aviation safety and regulatory standards.

“We are committed to working closely with the Ministry and all industry stakeholders to ensure a successful outcome,” said Bamwesigye, adding that the UCAA is aligning its operations with global benchmarks. As air traffic rebounds in the post-pandemic era, the Karibuni Executive Lounge signals Uganda’s intent to offer world-class travel amenities. Gen. Katumba emphasized the importance of maintaining service excellence.

“I urge the Management of Karibuni Lounge to ensure that the service provided is commensurate with the new facilities. Listening to passenger feedback and aiming to surpass expectations is what sets a great airport apart,” he said. With an upgraded lounge, an expanded terminal on the horizon, and rigorous international evaluations underway, Entebbe International Airport is positioning itself at the heart of Uganda’s economic growth and tourism ambitions.

URN