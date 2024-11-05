Uganda calls on global miners to invest in critical minerals

The government outlined efforts to formalize small-scale miners activities, including providing training and resources

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is calling on international mining giants to invest in the country’s rich deposits of critical minerals to drive its clean energy ambitions and economic growth.

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Advisor on Minerals to President Yoweri Museveni, said there’s need for Uganda to become a significant player in the global supply of essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, all pivotal for renewable energy technologies.

“We need to attract large industrial mining companies,” Dr. Moreno said, “but we must keep an eye on them to adhere to environmental guidelines.”

Her remarks highlighted the critical balance Uganda seeks between fostering economic growth through mining and maintaining rigorous environmental standards.

Held at Speke Resort Munyonyo from October 31 to November 2, the Renewable Energy Conference & Expo 2024 gathered stakeholders to discuss Uganda’s energy transition under the theme “Transforming Livelihoods Through Clean Energy Access.”

Hosted by the National Renewable Energy Platform (NREP) and Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, this year’s event spotlighted investment in mining, sustainable practices, and community engagement as pillars for achieving Uganda’s energy goals.

Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, opened the conference with a commitment to phasing out traditional biomass and prioritizing clean energy access. Stressing the need for affordable, sustainable solutions in rural areas, she underscored Uganda’s commitment to a Just and Equitable Energy Transition, closely aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7. The goal, Nankabirwa noted, is to reduce biomass reliance to improve public health and lower carbon emissions.

EU’s €200 million support

International support for Uganda’s clean energy transition was also highlighted by Jan Sadek, the European Union Ambassador to Uganda, who reaffirmed the EU’s commitment of €200 million toward Uganda’s energy initiatives. These funds, channelled through partnerships, are intended to enhance clean energy projects and bolster Uganda’s renewable energy sector.

One of the conference’s focal points was Uganda’s 2022 Mining Act, which provides a regulatory foundation to attract sustainable mining investments. Provisions within the Act encourage local processing, public-private partnerships, and a stable framework for long-term investments in Uganda’s critical minerals sector. The Act also mandates transparency in licensing and easy access to geological data, essential for attracting global players while ensuring responsible and sustainable resource management.

Small-scale miners, who contribute significantly to Uganda’s mining sector, were also a key part of discussions. Government officials outlined efforts to formalize small-scale miners activities, including providing training and resources to enhance their role within Uganda’s minerals supply chain. Initiatives are underway to align artisanal mining with national sustainability goals, including integrating ASMs into mineral processing and beneficiation.

New push for clean cooking

Expanding on the theme of clean energy access, the East Africa Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (EACREEE) announced a new regional policy initiative focusing on clean cooking. The initiative targets a shift from traditional biomass to electric cooking, citing the significant health risks associated with biomass. EACREEE’s push for electric cooking aligns with WHO findings that approximately 23,000 Ugandans, primarily women and children, suffer from the adverse health effects of indoor air pollution linked to biomass.

Aiming to strengthen Uganda’s footprint in the global critical minerals supply chain, Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is working with international partners like the United Nations Development Program to enhance local mineral processing. This approach, officials explained, will boost job creation, encourage knowledge transfer, and fortify economic resilience.

As Uganda advances its National Development Plan IV (2025-2030), which prioritizes critical minerals and renewable energy as catalysts for sustainable growth, the country is poised to drive an inclusive, community-centered energy transition that benefits all Ugandans.

Hope Kyarisiima Musinguzi from UNDP noted that aligning policy, investment, and community support will enable Uganda to emerge as a leader in Africa’s critical minerals and renewable energy space, ensuring a future that balances economic progress with social and environmental responsibility.