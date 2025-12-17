Uganda Breweries supports families devastated by landslides in Sebei Region

Up to 60 affected families receive essential food items, blankets, and additional supplies donated by UBL staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |When the hills above his home began to rumble in the night of 29th September 2025, Francis Mangusho of Tuikat Sub-county, Kween District, barely had time to react. His house, where he lived with his wife and two children, and the farm that sustained him and his family were wiped out by mudslides following heavy rains.

He recalls the despair that followed in the wake of the loss of his home, one of his children, crops, and personal belongings. “We are grateful to be alive but are working to rebuild our lives,” he says.

Between September 29, and November 1, the Sebei sub-region experienced four major landslides across Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo districts. The disaster left families displaced, property destroyed, and several people dead or unaccounted for. Many households remain in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical support as they struggle to rebuild from scratch.

In response to the devastation, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has extended relief support to 60 affected families, delivering essential food items, blankets, and additional supplies donated by UBL staff.

“We sympathise deeply with the families affected and felt compelled to stand with the community during this difficult time. Uganda Waragi has always embodied the true Ugandan spirit, a spirit of togetherness, community, and showing up for one another. Whether in moments of celebration or hardship, that spirit comes alive,” said Joseph Kawuki, Agribusiness Manager at Uganda Breweries.

Uganda Breweries has long standing ties to the Mt. Elgon community, sourcing barley and sorghum from farmers in the region. Earlier this year, Uganda Breweries launched the Elgon Pamoja Partnership, a collective action program focused on protecting the catchment area, a nature-based program dedicated to strengthening water security and improving household resilience.

“Supporting the affected families is one way of embodying the true Ugandan spirit as we celebrate 60 years of existence. Through our 60th anniversary campaign, ‘So UG So 60’, we aim to help affected families rebuild and recover sustainably. These supplies were selected based on the immediate needs on the ground, and we hope they bring some comfort as families begin to pick up their lives,” said Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager Mainstream Spirits

Environmental experts warn that without long-term interventions such as planting indigenous trees, terracing, trenching, and adopting sustainable farming practices, the region will continue to face recurrent mudslides. The Elgon Pamoja project is designed to help address these challenges through soil and water conservation, increased tree cover, biogas adoption to reduce deforestation, and expanded rainwater harvesting for homes and farms.

“The Mt. Elgon region is not just an important catchment area but also a home to the farming communities in our value chain from whom we source raw materials for our products. Supporting them during this time is important because we are standing with our community,” Kawuki added.

For the affected families, the relief comes at a time when hope is fragile but still alive. “We appreciate Uganda Waragi for standing with us not only in good times but in the darkest moment. Your support reminds us that we are not alone,” he said, adding that Uganda Breweries will give free barley seedlings to all farmers in Tuikat Sub-county.

As part of the effort, UBL employees also made personal contributions, including clothing and cash, to further support displaced families.

For the affected communities of Sebei, rebuilding will not be immediate, but with continued support and sustainable restoration of the Mt. Elgon ecosystem, families are beginning to find the strength to start again.