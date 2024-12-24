Uganda Breweries Limited celebrates the festive season through “buckets of cheer” campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under its vast beer portfolio ushered in the festive season with the launch of its “Buckets of Cheer” campaign, a heartwarming initiative designed to bring people together, spread joy, and create memorable celebrations across Uganda during this special time of year.

The “Buckets of Cheer” campaign celebrates the values of togetherness, inclusivity, and joy—perfectly embodying the spirit of the festive season. Through this initiative, UBL invites Ugandans to come together with friends and family to celebrate life’s cherished moments, whether at grand gatherings or intimate get-togethers, with UBL’s diverse beer portfolio.

As part of the launch, UBL encouraged companies from various industries to come together and celebrate in the spirit of festive cheer. “At UBL, we believe the festive season is all about connection, joy, and creating unforgettable memories,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Ag.

Marketing Manager Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited. “Through the ‘Buckets of Cheer’ campaign, we want to be a part of every celebration, from Christmas dinners to New Year’s Eve parties, by offering the perfect beverage choices to elevate these special moments.”

UBL’s well-loved beer brands, including Bell Lager, Bell Citrus, Guinness and Guinness Smooth, Pilsner Lager, Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite, and Tusker Malt are at the centre of this year’s celebration. The “Buckets of Cheer” campaign underscores UBL’s commitment to being part of Uganda’s festive traditions, with offers tailored to complement key moments on the holiday calendar.

“This campaign is a celebration of what makes Uganda so unique—the vibrant culture and the deep sense of togetherness,” added Mutamuliza. “As we ring in the season, we want to give our customers more reasons to celebrate with the brands they know and love.” “We encourage everyone to raise their glasses and toast to life, love, and laughter this season,” Mutamuliza concluded. “Let’s come together and celebrate what truly matters.”

As the festive season unfolds, UBL remains committed to promoting responsible drinking, ensuring that the joy of the season is celebrated safely.