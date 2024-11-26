Uganda Baati wins Best Quality Iron Sheets Award at the People’s Choice Awards 2024

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited has been recognized as the manufacturer of the Best Quality Iron Sheets at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024. This becomes one of the many awards for quality roof sheets awarded to the company since 2020.

The award was received by Lynn Vivienne Mirembe, the Brand Manager at Uganda Baati, during a ceremony that brought together Uganda’s leading brands and industry leaders.

Betty Amongi, the Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development represented the Vice President as Guest of Honor and noted that the People’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence and highlight the critical role quality plays in driving Uganda’s socio-economic progress.

She applauded all the winners for their dedication to meeting the highest standards, contributions toward improving the lives of Ugandans, and for setting a strong example for others to follow in strengthening the foundation of Uganda’s growth.

The People’s Choice Awards, conducted annually, capture consumer perceptions of quality across various categories. The survey is conducted in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Uganda Baati has been a recipient of a number of People’s Choice Awards in the steel category including Best Roofing and Steel Company 2020-21 and Best Quality Iron Sheets Award 2022.

Commenting on this achievement, Uganda Baati’s CEO, George Arodi, expressed his gratitude to the consumers and reaffirmed the company’s pledge to maintaining its leadership in quality and innovation within the building solutions sector.

“We have always believed that innovation is key to staying relevant in a competitive market,” Arodi explained. “Our customers’ needs are constantly changing, and it is our responsibility to anticipate these changes and deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed their expectations,” he said.

This milestone comes in a year of significant celebration for Uganda Baati, as the company marked 60 years of service in Uganda. Since its establishment in 1964, Uganda Baati has been a trusted provider of innovative and high-quality building solutions, continually evolving to meet the needs of its customers and contribute to the country’s development.

“We have over the years expanded our product range to include complete building solutions and have embraced digital channels that make it easier for customers to access our products. The future holds an even greater promise as we explore new technologies and sustainable practices that will define the next chapter of our growth,” Arodi said.