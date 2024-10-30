Uganda Baati launches another phase of skilling program in Tororo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati under the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation has launched the second phase of its Economic Empowerment Skilling Program targeting out-of-school youth in Tororo District. The initiative aims to address pressing social issues, including high youth unemployment and teenage pregnancies, by equipping young people with practical, employable skills.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Tororo District, with its young population of nearly 373,317 individuals aged 15-30, continues to face significant challenges. Youth unemployment stands at an alarming 62%, and teenage pregnancies are 29.5%, higher than the national average of 25%.

The initiative, which began this month, will run for three months and reach over 260 young people aged 16-25. Through this program, participants will receive free access to employable skills, designed to not only provide immediate solutions to unemployment but also empower youth to take control of their economic futures.

George Arodi, the Business Head of Uganda Baati, emphasizes the broader mission behind the skilling program. “This program is not just about imparting technical skills, it’s about nurturing a generation of self-reliant young people who can contribute positively to society. We are providing the youth with tools to build their own futures, economically and socially.”

Participants will engage in four key training programs which include Backyard Gardening, Fundi Roofing, Liquid Detergent Making, and Hairdressing, aligned with the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation’s development pillars. Alongside technical skills, the curriculum also integrates essential life skills such as financial literacy, sexual and reproductive health, branding, marketing, and business management.

“We believe that skilling young people holistically prepares them for the dynamic demands of today’s economy. Our goal is to give them not just the skills but the confidence to succeed,” adds Aroodi.

As Uganda Baati celebrates its 60th anniversary, initiatives like these highlight the company’s commitment to social responsibility and community empowerment, making a meaningful difference in the lives of Uganda’s youth.