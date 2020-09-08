UCU fundraising to support lecturers affected by lockdown

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new vice-chancellor of Uganda Christian University Dr Aaron Mushengyezi is starting a fundraising drive to support lecturers cope with the effects of Covid-19 lockdown. The university administration suspended payment of all its contract and full-time staff in June.

The then vice-chancellor Rev. Canon. Dr John Senyonyi noted that circumstances had made it impossible to continue paying staff normally following the closure of the university in March which made it difficult to collect fees from students a key source of income for the university.

He also noted that the affected employees would not be required to report to work and perform as their duties would not be achievable without extreme difficulty and inconvenience. Dr Mushengyezi says most of the affected 300 workers who have families and relatives to care for are struggling at this time and need support in terms of food and other essentials.

He has appointed a team of seven administrators to be in charge of the drive and these including Frank Obonyo, Evangeline Nalujja, Doroth Tushemerirwe, Bob Buga, Petra Abwamukama, Veronica Masinde and Esther Aguku.

According to deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance and administration Dr David Mugawe, the suspended contracts did not imply termination and shall resume being effective when everything is back to normal. The university remained with a few active staff on special contracts (Covid-19 contract) to ensure continuity of administrative activities.

Mugawe reveals that the university revenue has been minimal ever since the lockdown was declared and administrative activities have been depending on limited reserves.

UCU is currently under its final preparations of resuming academic semesters using e-platforms. Part of their staff has been trained and mastered the art of conducting online classes.

