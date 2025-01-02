UCDA hands over operations to Agriculture Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), Cotton Development Organization (CDO), National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) today handed over their operations to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). Government says this is a move to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

This transition follows the recent dissolution of these agencies after President Museveni assented to amended Acts on 20th December and 23rd December 2024. The formal handover ceremony was held at MAAIF headquarters in Entebbe.

At the function, MAAF Permanent Secretary Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama emphasised that “rationalization is not abolishment but a reallocation of resources to improve efficiency.”

He assured stakeholders that services and operations will continue uninterrupted, with no loss of assets or personnel.

Under UCDA, Uganda’s coffee production has grown from 2.8M bags in 1991 to 9M bags annually, generating $1.1B in export revenue. UCDA’s significant assets, including regional offices and a Farmer Registration System, are now under MAAIF’s management.

Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama committed Government to ensuring the seamless continuation of impactful projects such as the Coffee Centre of Excellence, Enhanced Regional Agricultural Growth Opportunities Network (ERAGON), Kyambogo Hub, and marketing initiatives.

The dairy sector has witnessed impressive growth, increasing from 250M litres to over 5B litres of production annually, contributing $250M+ in exports. MAAIF will sustain this progress under its new structure.

CDO handed over vital assets like land, a cotton testing lab, and buildings. Key activities, including cotton marketing, ginning, and processing, remain ongoing. They also noted liabilities worth UGX 1.7B and highlighted efforts to support youth employment through new job frameworks.

NAADS projects, including irrigation systems and high-value crop promotion, will also be absorbed into MAAIF’s mandate. Stakeholders were assured that the transition would ensure continuity and sustained progress. Assets, staff, and ongoing projects are fully integrated into MAAIF to maintain momentum in Uganda’s agricultural transformation.

“This restructuring is a step towards realising the government’s vision of optimising public resources, boosting agricultural production, and positioning Uganda as a regional leader in agriculture and exports,” said the MAAIF PS.

****

