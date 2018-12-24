Uber unveils phone service to users

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi hailing company Uber has introduced a 24-hour telephone support service on its app owed to increased demand.

Previously, they had to rely on the US firm’s in-app messaging service for assistance or were forced to visit the Uber website for help.

“Our new 24/7 phone line is the latest in a series of improvements we’re making for both riders and drivers. This follows the new app we’ve introduced for drivers, in-app emergency button as well as Injury Protection cover in the event of an accident On-Trip,” Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, said.

To call, users simply need to tap ‘Help’ in the main menu of the Uber app and select the ‘Call’ option to be connected to Uber’s support team.

The lack of a human voice assist has been a grievance for passengers and drivers using the application.