U.S. military destroys 42 Iranian navy ships over last three days, says Trump

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military has destroyed 42 Iranian navy ships and paralysed Iran’s communications over the last three days.

He made the claims while addressing leaders from 12 Western Hemisphere countries at the “Shield of the Americas Summit” in Doral, Florida.

“That was the end of the navy. We knocked out their air force, we knocked out their communications, and all telecommunications is gone,” Trump said.

The United States and Israel on Feb. 28 launched what they described as “major combat operations” against Iran. Iran has since retaliated with a series of counterattacks against Israeli and U.S. targets across the region.

Over the past week, the Iranian military launched around 600 missiles, along with approximately 2,600 drone operations, hitting 200 U.S. and Israeli targets, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. ■