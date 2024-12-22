Two suspected mpox cases isolated at Kitgum General Hospital

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected outbreak of the Monkeypox (MPOX) disease has been reported in Kitgum district, with two brothers isolated at Kitgum General Hospital.

The brothers, aged 5 and 8, were admitted to the hospital after presenting classic symptoms of the disease.

According to Dr. Henry Okello Otto, the Kitgum District Health Officer, the 5-year-old boy was brought to the hospital on Friday with symptoms of MPOX. His 8-year-old brother, who had been showing similar symptoms and was being managed at home, was later brought to the hospital.

Dr. Okello revealed that preliminary findings indicate that the two brothers have no history of travel outside Kitgum. However, their uncle reportedly returned from Gulu City a few weeks ago, raising concerns about possible contact with an infected person.

Samples from the two brothers have been sent to Kampala for testing, and results are awaited.

Dr. Okello noted that this is the sixth time suspected MPOX is reported in Kitgum district since the outbreak in Uganda, although none of the previous cases tested positive.

Thomas Ojok, the Senior Administrator of Kitgum General Hospital, assured the nation that the facility is well-equipped to handle any MPOX cases. He stated that the hospital has both holding and isolation centers capable of managing the disease.

As of December 18, 2024, Uganda has recorded a total of 1,126 MPOX cases, with 117 cases still admitted at various health facilities across the country. Six deaths have been reported.

The MPOX outbreak has raised concerns across the country, with health officials urging the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr. Okello emphasized the need for the public to report any suspected cases to the authorities immediately. He also advised the public to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms, and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

The Kitgum district health team is working closely with the hospital to monitor the situation and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

