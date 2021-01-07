Two security guards arrested over alleged theft in Busia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Busia district has arrested two private security guards for alleged theft.

The guards have been identified as Abubakar Ngolobe and Godfrey Okello Ouma both attached to Tiger security group.

They were picked up on Thursday morning by police following the theft of property worth 20 million shillings from the MTN shop along Majanji road in Busia town. Unknown thugs on Wednesday night broke into the shop and stole a motorcycle, 3 smartphones, 2 motorcycle helmets and one transaction machine.

Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander says that the guards are being held to help police in investigations.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the unknown thugs were planning to rob money in the telecom offices.

Samuel Otheino, the MTN Busia branch manager says that they came early on Thursday morning and found the security guards asleep. He says that when they checked in the offices, they realized some items were missing.

Charles Orokodi, the manager Busia Tiger security group says that they working with the police to investigate the conduct of the security guards.

A source at the security group who preferred anonymity says that guards had earlier complained of delayed payment of their salary for both November and December.

*****

URN