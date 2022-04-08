Two remanded over kidnap of 7 year old in Zombo

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paidha Grade One Magistrates court has remanded two residents of Paidha town council in Zombo district for allegedly kidnapping for ransom, a seven year old Congolese child.

The suspects identified as Derrick Kagwa and Jeremy Ofoyrwoth, believed to be in their late 20s, reportedly kidnapped the seven year old child in January this year, with the help of a Congolese citizen only identified as Pappi, who lured the child from Jukoth area in Mahagi territory, Ituri province, Eastern DRC, and handed him over to Paidha town from where they immediately fled to Masaka city.

Prosecution stated that the accused started demanding for unspecified amounts of money from the child’s father called Kazadi Kerlith Jedhone, whom they accused of fleecing them 26 million Ugandan shillings they offered him in exchange for mercury mineral. The child’s father immediately reported the case to Paidha Central police station after discovering that the child went missing.

The two suspects were then tracked and apprehended by Kira region police in Masaka city, through constant messages they were sending to the father of the kidnapped child and handed over to Zombo district police for investigation.

The Zombo district police commander ASP Nelson Nahabwe said preliminary reports indicate that the purported mercury deal didn’t go well that compelled the suspects to kidnap.

“The two suspects are believed to have been involved in mercury business with the child’s father in DRC where they alleged to have paid shillings 26 million expecting to get delivery of the goods but the father of the child after getting the money disappeared”, said Nahabwe.

They were remanded on charges of child trafficking to Paidah prison, until May 4, when they will reappear before a chief magistrate for plea taking.

According to police, the child was in good health condition and has since been reunited with his family.

However, Zombo district youth chairperson of Amos Jacan, cautioned youths against indulging in illicit businesses that put their life at risk.

****

URN