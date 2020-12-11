Two injured as police blocks Kyagulanyi’s rallies in Acholi

Nyowa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people were on Thursday injured and hospitalized in Nwoya and Amuru Districts following running battles between police and National Unity Platform – NUP party supporters.

They include Zubeda Yasin, 26, a resident of Lorikwo West Cell in Elegu Town Council in Amuru and a man yet to be identified, a resident of Anaka Town Council in Nwoya. The duo is being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor and Anaka Hospital respectively.

The scuffles emanated after Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s visit to Omoro, Nwoya and Amuru Districts on Thursday where he was scheduled to canvass for votes.

Earlier, Kyagulanyi entered Gulu City from Moyo District in West Nile at around 3:00 pm and visited NUP regional office in the East Division and proceeded to Amuru District where he was scheduled to address his supporters in Pabbo and Atiak Townships.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that after they met Kyagulanyi’s advance team and agreed he would only address rallies in Atiak and Pabbo Townships, the candidate upon his arrival rejected the designated grounds, and defiantly proceeded to Elegu, at the Uganda South Sudan border.

He was intercepted, teargassed and his supporters dispersed. It was during this fracas that one, Zubeda sustained injuries on her left leg after she was hit with a teargas canister.

Kyagulanyi proceeded to Omoro District where he addressed roadside gatherings uninterrupted. He proceeded to Nwoya District to address a rally at Anaka Town Council.

He was further blocked by Field Force Unit-FFU police from entering Anaka Town Council on grounds of arriving at the rally ground at 6:30 pm, 30 minutes past the official time allotted by the Electoral Commission for campaign rallies to end.

Attempts by Kyagulanyi’s entourage to defy police directives and force their way to the Town Council prompted security to fire teargas to disperse his supporters.

URN