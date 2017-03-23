Two charged before the Army Court over ghost pilot

Two UPDF soldiers have been charged before the General Court Martial in Makindye for fraud related offences.

Major Kapalaga Lubega attached to Uganda People’s Defence Air forces (UPDAF) and Caroline Kyakabale a former Human Resource Manager in charge of civilian personnel, appeared before Chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti and denied the allegations.

The Army Court heard that Major Kapalaga Lubega, Caroline Kyakabale and others still at large, between October 2005 and January 2016 lured the Ministry of Defense into an employment contract with a non-existing pilot purported to be a Russian Valerir Ketrisk.

The two were nabbed following an investigation team commissioned by CDF General Katumba Wamala to report that the said pilot who was a “ghost”, was being paid monthly salary and gratuity over a period of 11 years, which landed the ministry into a loss of 2.4billion shillings.

They have now been remanded to Makindye Military barracks and Luzira prison respectively, until April 10 as inquiries into their case continue.