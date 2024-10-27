Two cases of mpox confirmed in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities have confirmed two cases of Mpox disease in Kabale district.

According to Alfred Besigensi, Kabale District Health officer , the two patients are admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital.

He says one patient was identified from Kahondo Health Centre III in Maziba sub county and another from Kamuganguzi health centre III in Kamuganguzi sub county early this week. Besigensi says that on taking samples to Uganda Virus Research Institute for analysis, the results returned positive to Mpox disease.

Besigensi says that the patients are currently responding to treatment. He added that eight suspected patients are also under isolation at Kamuganguzi health centre III as they wait for results from samples.

Dr.Gilbert Mateeka, Kabale District Health Officer called for vigilance among members of the community as well as reporting all suspected cases for management. He also says that the district health department has intensified surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease.

Uganda confirmed the first Mpox case in July 2024. The outbreak was first declared in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mpox (Monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, presenting symptoms such as a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever. The virus spreads through contact with infected individuals via touch, kissing, or sexual contact.

It can also be transmitted from animals during activities like hunting, skinning, or cooking and through contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, or needles. Pregnant individuals can pass the virus to their unborn babies.

Symptoms of Mpox include a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and low energy.

URN