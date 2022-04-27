Two arrested over death of Indian national in Kikuube guest house

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two suspects are in custody at Kikuube central police station in connection to the death of Mike Sultan, 40, an Indian national and resident of Hoima city. The suspects whose particulars have been concealed by police for fear of jeopardizing investigations were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following the death of Sultan in Kasonga guest house in Kyangwali sub-county, Kikuube district.

Preliminary information shows that the deceased travelled to Kyangwali on Monday to supply his clients with various items including soap, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, and salt among others. He checked in at the guest house at around 6:30 pm on Monday evening after supplying the merchandise.

However, the guest house management became suspicious when he failed to wake up on Tuesday morning. Edward Alinda, the supervisor of Kasonga guest house told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they were compelled to check what was happening to their guest only to find him lying dead on his bed.

They immediately informed Kasonga police station, which rushed to the area. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday evening that they managed to trace the suspects who are believed to have had a hand in Sultan’s death with the help of a sniffer dog.

According to Hakiza, Sultan is believed to have been strangled to death while in the guest house since detectives found bruises on his neck, legs and hands. He says that police conveyed the deceased’s body to Hoima city mortuary for postmortem.

*****

URN