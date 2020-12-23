Tumukunde promises to elevate border towns into cities

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate retired Lt. General; Henry Tumukunde has pledged to elevate all border towns in Uganda to cities.

According to Tumukunde, once elected into power he will change the face of all border towns by setting up good government buildings and encourage private landlords to renovate their buildings or put up new ones befitting city standard that can attract foreign visitors into the country.

He disclosed this while addressing journalists along Tiira road in Busia district shortly after being stopped by police from addressing his campaign rally in Busia down. The former security minister said he has big plans that will transform people’s lives to higher standards of living especially by modernizing cross border businesses.

He also decried the sorry state of the roads in the district, which he said disrupted his campaigns due to the heavy rains that made the roads unmotorable. Police blocked Tumukunde along Tiira road as he was entering Busia from Tororo district.

He was expected to address campaign rallies at Mawero market and Buchicha P/S playground. Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander-DPC, said they couldn’t allow Tumukunde to proceed with his rallies because he arrived in the district at 6:15 pm, which past the campaign time.

Tumukunde was instead escorted by police patrol cars to Rand hotel in Busia town where he spent a night with his team.

