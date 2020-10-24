Trump warns Ethiopia of Egyptian attack on dam

Washington, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump has voiced his concern about the failed talks on the building of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the River Nile, saying he believes Egypt will launch an attack against it.

He blamed Ethiopia for ignoring a deal he had struck with Egypt.

“I had a deal done, and then they broke the deal. They can’t do that. So the deal was done. And it’s very dangerous situation because Egypt can’t able to live that way, they will end up blowing the dam. And I said it! I said it loud and clear! They blow up that dam,” Trump said in a call to Sudan and Israel leaders on a day when talks of restoration of relations of the African and Middle East country, was confirmed.

Ethiopia started building the GERD in 2011, while Egypt is concerned that the dam might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of Nile water. Sudan has recently been raising similar concerns over the dam.

Over the past few years, tripartite talks on the rules of filling and operating the GERD have been fruitless, including those hosted by Washington and recently by the African Union.