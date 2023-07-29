Trump faces more charges in classified documents case

Saturday , July 29 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
The Independent July 29, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) raises his fist as he leaves Trump Tower for his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, the United States, on April 4, 2023. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday afternoon. (Xinhua)

Washington, USA | Xinhua | Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday faced new charges in the classified documents case, reported U.S. media.

Special counsel Jack Smith brought additional charges against Trump on Thursday, including obstruction and willful retention of national defense information.

The obstruction charges center on attempts to delete security camera footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for it.

The updated indictment adds a count of illegally retaining national defense information. The new charge is about Trump discussing on an audio recording a classified document in his possession.

In the conversation allegedly at his golf club and summer residence in New Jersey, in July 2021, Trump said: “As president I could have declassified it. … Now I can’t, you know, but this is still secret.”

Now Trump faces 40 charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

