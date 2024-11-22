Trump chooses Pam Bondi as attorney general

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has chosen Pam Bondi, former attorney general of the state of Florida, as the next U.S. attorney general, replacing Matt Gaetz, who recused himself from consideration.

In the announcement made on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump praised Bondi for her job addressing drug trafficking and fentanyl overdose while serving as Florida’s first ever female attorney general, adding that it was for that reason that he asked Bondi to serve on the Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission under the first Trump administration.

Bondi’s nomination came on the same day as Matt Gaetz, Trump’s previous pick for the top prosecutor role, withdrew himself from consideration.

What has transpired over the last few days from the former Florida congressman’s alleged sexual misconduct has made his candidacy for attorney general so controversial that his chances of garnering enough Republican votes in the Senate to clear the confirmation process have become little. ■