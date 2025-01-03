TOURISM: Namisindwa receives sh900M for road maintenance

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namisindwa district local government has received sh900 million shillngs from the central government under the oil seed program for road maintenance.

This was revealed by Jackson Wakwaika the LCV Chairperson of Namisindwa district while delivering his end of year message.

According to Wakwaika, that money will be used to maintain the Bumbo Bumwali to Matuwa 9.4 Kilometers road. He says that the road is key because it connects to Bupoto, Namisindwa town council, Bumbo, and Bukokho among others.

Wakwaika also says that that road is one of the main roads which links tourists to Mount Elgon National Park.

Victor Mafumo the Namisindwa district roads inspector says that money is already in the district account and works are starting this month and will last 8 months.

He says clarified works will be done as road shaping, pouring first class marum and improving the drainage system.

Mafumo urged locals to embrace the project saying it will make the area accessible and farmers will be able to transport their agricultural products to nearby markets.

