TotalEnergies revamps Rubia Engine Oils

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |On Nov.13, TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda launched reformulated cutting-edge Rubia engine lubricant oils, aligning with Uganda’s revised US 249 Standard for engine oils.

This upgrade ensures better engine protection and longevity, meeting the latest regulatory requirements by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards. With the introduction of highly advanced reformulated lubricants which include: Rubia Fleet HD 500, Rubia SX Super, and Rubia G-6200 Super, TotalEnergies is setting a new benchmark in the market for environmentally responsible and high-performance engine oils.

These products cater to the diverse needs of Uganda’s taxi, bus, and truck operators, providing superior protection for both turbocharged and conventional engines.