Torture: Man drags wife to Sub County authorities

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Kibaale, 40, has sought help from Kayanja Sub County authorities cited repeated beatings by his wife. The complainant, Emmanuel Wandimbo, a resident of Katwetwe village, Kayanja sub-county in Kibaale district, claims that his wife, Juliet Mwesige, has become unruly and has been beating him despite his pleas for forgiveness.

According to Wandimbo, Mwesige often returns home late from the trading center and demands food from him. When he questions her about her whereabouts, she becomes violent, as was the case on Sunday when she allegedly poured water mixed with red pepper into his eyes.

Wandimbo says that he has reached out to local authorities, including the office of the LCI Chairperson, for help, but to no avail. He has now reported the matter to the sub-county authorities for appropriate redress.

John Byamukama, the Katwetwe LCI Chairperson, has acknowledged Mwesige’s unruly behavior and has advised Wandimbo to seek help from the sub-county leadership.

However, Proscovia Kusiima, a resident, claims that despite attempts to counsel Mwesige, she remains violent and denies the allegations being put against her. Mwesige maintains that her husband is being misled by others in the area to chase her away from their marital home.

