Tororo Mayor reshuffles cabinet amidst tensions

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo Mayor, Kenneth Orono Nyapidi has announced a cabinet reshuffle within the municipal leadership.

In the new appointments, he has taken up the role of Secretary for Works and Technical Services, while his deputy, Beatrice Achola, has been moved to the position of Secretary for Health and Education.

The reshuffle follows the resignations of two municipal secretaries, Muhammed Woniaye and Paul Aliboko last week. They cited the need to prioritize their electorates and personal livelihoods as the reasons for their departure.

Woniaye, who served as Secretary for Works and Technical Services and represented Kasoli Parish, and Aliboko, who held the position of Secretary for Health and Education as well as Male Youth Councilor, both expressed frustration over the demanding nature of their roles.

Aliboko noted that although the positions come with high expectations, they are not supported with adequate financial resources, which leaves the secretaries vulnerable to mounting pressure from their constituents.

Tororo municipal councilors have since begun mobilizing to oppose the appointment of new secretaries to replace Woniaye and Aliboko, demanding that their concerns be addressed first.

This reshuffle comes amid ongoing tensions within the municipal council, which recently saw disruptions during a council meeting.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Tororo Municipal Council Speaker Clement Ochai was forced to adjourn the meeting prematurely due to the absence of most of the technical staff.

URN