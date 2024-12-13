TODAY: Sh1.3 billion Powerball Jackpot with guaranteed Sh100 million payout 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Today’s highly anticipated Uganda National Lottery POWERBALL draw offers a staggering UGX 1.3 billion jackpot for participants to win, officials have confirmed. But that’s not all—if no one matches all 6 numbers to claim the Huge jackpot, sh100 million is guaranteed to be won by participants in the next prize tier with the most matched numbers.

According to officials, this special event guarantees that winners will walk away with life-changing prizes, whether the sh1.3 billion jackpot is won, or the sh100 million payout is distributed to participants in the next tier.

“The Uganda National Lottery is committed to creating even more winners and spreading joy across the country this holiday season,” an ITHUBA official said.

“We are thrilled to present another unmissable opportunity for Ugandans to win big this Friday,” said Michelle van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing at ITHUBA. “Whether it’s the grand sh1.3 billion or the guaranteed sh 100 million payout, we can’t wait to celebrate with the lucky winners!”

This follows the success of two recent jackpot events on November 1 and November 29, 2024, where two Ugandans each claimed over sh100 million. These incredible wins, he said, underscore the Uganda National Lottery’s promise to deliver excitement and opportunity for all.