TODAY: Election of new Pope starts

Vatican, Rome | THE INDEPENDENT | Today, 133 cardinal electors are set to enter the Conclave at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to elect a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis. According to the programme from the Vatican, the cardinal electors will begin the day at St. Peter’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. local time with the pre-conclave votive Mass Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice, praying for the Holy Spirit’s guidance as they prepare to elect the new Pontiff.

At 4:30 p.m., the electors will gather in the Pauline Chapel to pray the Litany of the Saints before processing into the Sistine Chapel for the election. Before voting begins, all non-electors, including the secretary of the College of Cardinals, the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, and the ceremonial officers, must leave the Sistine Chapel. The senior cardinal deacon will then close the doors.

To ensure complete secrecy, Vatican City will deactivate mobile signals this afternoon to prevent any communication with the outside world, according to the BBC. Inside the Sistine Chapel, proceedings will be conducted by His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, the most senior cardinal elector.

On the first day of the Conclave, there will be only one round of voting.

The first smoke signal is expected between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. local time. However, the earliest a new Pope is expected to be elected is Thursday. In subsequent days, the cardinals may vote up to four times a day—twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon—with the ballots burned at most twice daily.

Secrecy Oath Administered Ahead of Conclave

On Monday, officials and staff involved in the Conclave took an oath of secrecy, the Vatican announced. The oath was administered by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, and was taken by all individuals, both clergy and laity, present for the Conclave.

This group includes the Secretary of the College of Cardinals, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, seven papal masters of ceremonies, two Augustinian religious assigned to the Papal Sacristy, confessors of various languages, medical personnel, elevator operators of the Apostolic Palace, dining and cleaning staff, florists, technical services staff, and drivers transporting electors from the Casa Santa Marta to the Apostolic Palace.

Members of the Swiss Guard assigned to surveillance near the Sistine Chapel, the Director of Security Services and Civil Protection of Vatican City State, and some of his collaborators also took the oath. The oath includes a solemn promise to maintain absolute secrecy regarding all matters directly or indirectly related to the voting and scrutiny for the election of the Supreme Pontiff, with a perpetual obligation unless expressly released by the newly elected Pope or his successors.

How the Election Will Be Conducted

Each of the 133 cardinal electors will use a ballot bearing the words “I elect as Supreme Pontiff” (Eligo in Summum Pontificem). The rectangular ballot has this phrase printed on the top half, with the bottom half left blank for the elector to write the name of their chosen candidate. The ballot is then folded in half. Each cardinal will receive at least two or three ballots distributed by ceremonial officers.

The senior cardinal deacon will draw lots to appoint three scrutineers (vote counters), three infirmarii (to collect votes from any ill cardinals), and three revisers (to verify the count). If any appointee is unable to fulfill their role, replacements are chosen by lot. During the voting process, each cardinal, in order of precedence, writes the name of their chosen candidate, folds the ballot, holds it visibly aloft, and places it on a plate, which is used to drop the ballot into a chalice placed on the altar. After bowing to the altar, the cardinal returns to his seat.

After all votes are cast, the ballots are mixed in the chalice. They are then counted. If the number of ballots does not match the number of electors, all ballots are burned and a new vote is held immediately. If the numbers match, the ballots are opened and read aloud. The final scrutineer pierces each ballot through the word Eligo and threads them together.

The string is tied into a knot, and the ballots are stored securely. Before leaving the Sistine Chapel, all ballots are burned in a cast-iron stove first used in the 1939 Conclave. A second stove, installed in 2005, is connected to a chimney visible from St. Peter’s Square. Chemicals are added to the smoke: black smoke indicates no decision, while white smoke signals the election of a new Pope. A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new Pope, meaning at least 89 out of the 133 votes must go to one candidate.

After the Election

Once a new Pope is elected, he will be led to the “Room of Tears,” a small room beside the Sistine Chapel, where he will don the white papal vestments for the first time. The Cardinal Protodeacon, His Eminence Dominique François Joseph Cardinal Mamberti, will then step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to announce to the world: “Habemus Papam”—”We have a Pope.” Minutes later, the new Pope will appear on the balcony, dressed in white papal regalia, to deliver a few words and impart his first Apostolic Blessing.

