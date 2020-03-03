Three held for attempted arson in Kawempe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects are in Police custody in connection to attempted arson at Kawempe police station and Hass pump fuel station in Kawempe division in Kampala. The suspects are Hanson Twinemujuni alias Bobi Younger, Ssenono alias Density, the ringleader of the group and a one, Walusimbi.

They are accused of attempting to torch government vehicles using petrol bombs in four different incidents. According to police, in the first incident the group poured petrol and tried to torch the tires of the Movement Bus Registration number UAD 795E that is parked outside Major Kakooza Mutale’s office along Mawanda road in Kampala.

Police also indicates while riding on three motorcycles with a five liter jerry can containing petrol on February 26th, 2020, the suspects tried to torch a double cabin pickup Registration number UG0386M belonging to the Health Ministry that was packed along Kawala traffic lights.

Three people aboard the pickup recorded statements at Wandegeya police station. Police visited the scene and recovered the jerry can of petrol. On Thursday last week, the suspects raided Kawempe police division headquarters and torched three vehicles that were recovered as exhibits last year.

The suspects reportedly also tried to torch Hass petrol station, which is adjacent to Kawempe police station. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says they were able to track down and pick up the suspects after reviewing footage from CCTV in the affected areas.

He says police have since established that the suspects are part of a criminal gang that has over the year been terrorising residents of Kawempe division.

******

URN