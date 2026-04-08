Ten-point plan to end war: US accepts Iran’s proposal

WASHINGTON | TASS | Iran presented its ten-point plan to the US on the 39th day of the conflict. US President Donald Trump said the proposal was “a workable basis on which to negotiate” and announced a suspension of attacks on Iran.

Pakistan’s prime minister, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks.

TASS has gathered the key statements by Iran and the United States.

Iran’s demands

According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran’s ten-point plan is as follows:

1. Fundamental guarantees from the US that Iran won’t be attacked again.

2. Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz.

3. The recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

4. The lifting of all main sanctions.

5. The lifting of all secondary sanctions.

6. The termination of all UN Security Council’s resolutions against Iran.

7. The termination of all resolutions against Iran adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

8. Compensation for damage inflicted on Iran

9. The withdrawal of US troops from the region.

10. An end to the war on all fronts, including military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iranian MFA’s position

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that “for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

Araghchi emphasized that “if attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that the country would fight until all its demands were met unless a political settlement was achieved. “Our fingers are on the trigger, and if the enemy makes the slightest mistake, it will receive a powerful response,” the statement reads.

US president accepts Pakistan’s proposal

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This will be a double sided ceasefire! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” he added.

According to the US leader, Iran’s 10-point proposal “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump pointed out. He stated later that the US “will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran declares victory

Iran’s Press TV reported that the country’s Supreme National Security Council had declared victory and a “historic and crushing defeat” of the US and Israel.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that the country would fight until all its demands were met unless a political settlement was achieved. “Our fingers are on the trigger, and if the enemy makes the slightest mistake, it will receive a powerful response,” the statement reads.

Israel supports US decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper, that the Jewish state “supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.” He stressed, however, that “the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.” Notably, the Pakistan prime minister had said earlier that the ceasefire covered “everywhere,” including Lebanon.

April 10 talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the delegations of Iran and the United States to visit Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. The Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster said that the parties were expected to hold direct negotiations. According to CNN’s sources, US Vice President JD Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may take part in the negotiations.