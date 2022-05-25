Wednesday , May 25 2022
Tedros re-appointed as WHO chief

Tedros re-appointed as WHO chief

The Independent May 25, 2022

WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Geneva, Switzerland | Xinhua | Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the incumbent director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), was reappointed to a second five-year term by the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) on Tuesday.

Elected to the post at the 70th WHA in May 2017, Tedros was the sole candidate this year.

In his first remarks after his reelection, Tedros said he appreciated the WHO family for their hard work and thanked the WHO member states for their trust.

 

He said his priorities were health promotion, primary health care, emergency preparedness and response, and science, innovation and digital health.

Tedros shall serve his second term from Aug. 16, 2022, to Aug. 15, 2027, according to his contract.

Xinhua

