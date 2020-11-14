Teargas canister shatters woman’s leg in Kotido

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 54-year-old woman is in pain at Kotido health center IV in Kotido district after a teargas canister shattered her leg.

Santa Alanyo, a single mother of 4 children was hit by a teargas canister fired by police on Friday to disperse supporters of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Rosa Napio, a health worker at Kotido health center IV says although Alanyo is in pain, she has stabilized. “We are managing her condition and she is stable,” said Napio.

Alanyo told URN on her sickbed that the injury has left her helpless and unable to fend for her 4 children.

A police officer on Kyagulanyi’s security detail was also injured during an altercation between the local police and the guards in Panyangara in Kotido Municipality.

NUP supporters lined up to cheer Kyagulanyi prompting police to disperse them with teargas and live bullets.

Police had earlier on tried to divert Kyagulanyi’s convey via senior quarters at Muria Gaz to the Mayors garden next to Kotido CPS where he was scheduled to address his supporters without reaching town but he maneuvered his way and ended up in the central business district.

*****

URN