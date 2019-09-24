Teachers spend nights on Kyambogo verandas in struggle to verify documents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of teachers are struggling to verify their documents with just three months left to the deadline for the National teacher’s online registration.

The registration is part of the Teacher Management and Information System (TMIS) exercise introduced by the Education Ministry last year, to streamline the registration of teachers in the country and harmonize their records for better planning. The exercise is planned to end in December 2019.

From different parts of the country, the teachers converge at the verification centre in Kyambogo University every morning, in a rush to beat the deadline. But a day is not enough to beat the queues.

As a result, many of them spend nights Verandas and open buildings in Kyambogo University to ensure their documents are verified before they proceed to register with the Education and Sports ministry.

Majority of the teachers packed themselves in a tent that could hardly contain the numbers. As the heat worsened because of the afternoon sun, Some of them covered their heads with khaki envelopes and bags. Women could be seen momentarily fanning themselves with parcels. Those interviewed by URN described the situation as “torture”.

Sylus Kiiza, a teacher from Kiboota Primary School in Bunyangabu District says he left his documents for verification during the first term holidays but is yet to receive them.

Mariam Nabagaya, a teacher from Namulonge in Wakiso district, says they are given special computer-generated payment numbers, which expire in two days.

According to Nabagaya, one has to ensure that she pays the verification fees through the bank using the same number and submit the form before the two days elapse, short of which the process is repeated. Each document is verified at 3,000 Shillings.

Christopher Mugisha from Ntungamo District said he has spent much money including paying for lodging and transport to and from Kyambogo since Friday last week. Mugisha has appealed to the Education Ministry to decentralize the verification service since they are spending much money.

Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya acknowledges to have received reports indicating that many teachers, especially from upcountry, are struggling through the process.

He, however, says Kyambogo University has no accommodation facilities for the teachers given that studies have resumed for semester one.

Katunguka says the process is delaying because the records were stored manually and it takes time to trace the academic records.

