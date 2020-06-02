Taxi drivers warned against flouting rules after lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Security Forces have warned taxi and other public vehicle-drivers against defying the regulations issued by the government concerning the fight against coronavirus disease.

Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force said any driver who will be caught on the wrong side of the law is going to be dealt with mercilessly. He was speaking during the daily security briefing held at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Tuesday.

Enanga said that taxi drivers must not be tempted to load more than seven passengers that were allowed by the government and that those who will be caught will be issued with express penalties tickets or arrested and charged in court.

While addressing the nation on Monday, President Yoweri Museveni reiterated his earlier decision to lift restrictions on the movement of public vehicles provided that they carry only half of their normal capacity. It’s also mandatory for anyone travelling in a public vehicle to wear a face mask including the driver and conductor.

On May 19, the president had centered the reopening of public transport on the distribution of free face masks. However, in last night’s address, he said they had experienced some difficulties in the production. He gave June 10 as the new date for the start of the distribution of the masks beginning with border districts which are currently the epicentre of the virus in Uganda.

On the curfew restrictions, Enanga warned taxi drivers that security forces will not listen to any excuses for moving past the curfew time. “The orders on the 7 pm-6:30 am curfew are still in place, therefore, plan accordingly so that you are not found on the road during curfew time,” Enanga said.

Enanga also warned businesses whose restrictions were not lifted from reopening.

Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prison Services said they have started working out modalities with the office of the Attorney General to release over 4,000 prisoners who were arrested for flouting COVID-19 regulations in line with the president’s directive.

