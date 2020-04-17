Taskforce members warned against concealing COVID-19 donations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Arua district COVID-19 task force have been accused of concealing donations towards the fight against the pandemic.

During a joint task force meeting with development partners on Thursday in Arua, the LCV chairman Arua Sam Nyakua said they have received reports that some of the members have received donations from the public and refused to declare them.

The taskforce comprises of members who include Resident District Commissioner, LCV chairperson, the Chief Administrative Officer, members of the district health department and many others.

Without mentioning names, Nyakua said apart from the Chief Administrative Officer and District Health Officer, no other person is mandated to receive any donation.

Sandra Ewacabo, in- charge of the COVID-19 resource mobilization has warned of dire consequences to those who don’t declare the donations. He says that the members need to exhibit high levels of discipline.

The warning follows a report by the Regional Police Commander Chris Barugahare that over 500 kilograms of posho and beans had been received from a yet to be identified Indian trader from Koboko which the police decided to keep and use without the knowledge of the taskforce.

According to some sources in security that preferred anonymity, some donations in form of money and other valuables like temperature guns have remained undisclosed.

Alice Akello the deputy RDC Arua says all donations towards the fight against COVID-19 shall be accounted for.

******

URN