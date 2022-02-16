Tashobya new NCS chairman, Kiprotich on board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Federation Basketball Associations-FUBA President Ambrose Tashobya has been appointed the new chairman of the National Council of Sports-NCS.

Tashobya together with 10 other members were appointed by the State Minister of Education and Sports Hamson Obua.

“In exercise of the powers vested upon me by section 3 (ii) of the National Council of sports Act (196), I am pleased to appoint the following as Chairman and members of the NCS for the term of two years with immediate effect,” the Minister said in a statement.

Among the notable council members appointed include long-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich and former netball President Suzan Anek.

Some of the members that have been retained on the board include Anyakoit Cecilia, Galiwango Zubair, Namirembe Agatha. The new members include Otengo Andrew Owiny, Oyulu Juliet, Galiwango Gorge William, Piloya Evelyn Gloria, Arembe, and Derrick Namisi.

Tashobya replaces Donald Rukare who has been at the helm of the NCS for two years. Rukare was appointed in February 2020. Before his term expired, Rukare was elected the chairman of the Uganda Olympic committee.

Tashobya’s task is to address the wrangles in federations and lobby for more funding which is currently the biggest problem affecting sports Federations in the country.

Before taking over at the National Council of Sports, Tashobya was FUBA President for two terms before Nasser Sserunjoji took over the position. Tashobya is also a Federation of International Basketball Association –FIBA Executive member.

The administrator is expected to boost the council with his experience in the sports fraternity.

URN