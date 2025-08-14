Talkio Mobile partners with 252 Lifestyle to facilitate airtime purchases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Talkio Mobile, one of Uganda’s telecommunications provider has entered into a strategic partnership with 252 Lifestyle to make airtime purchases easier and more accessible for its subscribers.

Through the collaboration, customers can now buy airtime using the *252# USSD platform, a service available around the clock from anywhere in the country and without the need for internet connectivity.

The move reinforces Talkio Mobile’s commitment to enhancing convenience and accessibility in communication. Subscribers can top up their airtime following a few prompts, and confirming the transaction with their Mobile Money PIN.

Transactions are secure, accessible across all supporting mobile networks, and come with the added benefit of loyalty rewards through 252 Lifestyle’s points program, Edina Atuhaire, spokesperson for Talkio Mobile said on Aug.13 in a news release.

The service is available immediately to all Talkio Mobile subscribers across Uganda. It leverages 252 Lifestyle’s established multi-service platform, which also offers utility payments, e-ticketing, and financial services, while rewarding customers for every transaction made.

Talkio Mobile is known for delivering affordable, reliable, and customizable mobile plans for individuals and businesses in Uganda, with a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions. 252 Lifestyle operates the country’s leading USSD platform, giving users quick and convenient access to essential services while rewarding loyalty.