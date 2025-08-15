Talkio Mobile opens flagship service centre at Ntinda Complex

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Aug.15, Talkio Mobile, one of Uganda’s telecom innovators unveiled its new flagship service centre at Ntinda Complex, about 7KM from Kampala city centre, marking a major leap in its mission to transform the country’s communications landscape.

Strategically located in one of Kampala’s busiest commercial hubs, the centre offers a full range of services — from instant SIM provisioning and advanced eSIM solutions to enterprise packages, device support, and integrated mobile payment options.

The facility’s modern design, wheelchair accessibility, multilingual service, and extended hours reflect a deliberate push towards customer-first service delivery in a market where convenience and accessibility are increasingly critical.

“The choice of Ntinda Complex as our newest service centre location was deliberate and strategic,” said Vianne Allan Ahura, CEO of Talkio Mobile. “Ntinda represents the vibrant, forward-thinking spirit of modern Uganda — a community that values innovation, convenience, and quality service. Our new facility embodies these same values while bringing our revolutionary telecom solutions directly to where people live, work, and connect.”

This expansion aligns with Uganda’s broader push for a digitally inclusive economy under Vision 2040, where telecom infrastructure is a critical driver of e-commerce growth, mobile banking adoption, and tech-enabled service delivery.

With over 20,000 existing agent points nationwide through its partnership with Interswitch’s Quickteller network, Talkio is now moving beyond distribution to elevate customer experience through company-owned centres.

“We’ve designed this centre with the customer journey in mind,” said Martha Ninsiima, customer experience manager. “From the moment customers enter our doors, they experience the difference that comes with truly customer-centric service delivery.”

To celebrate the opening, customers who purchase a SIM during the launch window will be entered into a prize draw for the latest smartphones bundled with data and voice packages.

Talkio Mobile’s Ntinda launch is part of a wider 2025–2026 expansion plan targeting Kampala’s key growth corridors and major regional towns.

By combining cutting-edge technology with accessible customer care, the company aims to position itself not just as a telecom provider, but as a catalyst for Uganda’s digital transformation, company executives say.