Sunday , September 28 2025
Home / TOURISM / Taj Mahal remains India’s most visited monument, attracts 6.9 mln visitors in 2024-25

Taj Mahal remains India’s most visited monument, attracts 6.9 mln visitors in 2024-25

The Independent September 28, 2025 TOURISM, WORLD Leave a comment

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.
The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site located in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the world’s leading tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

NEW DELHI | Xinhua |  India’s iconic monument of love, Taj Mahal, has emerged as the country’s most visited tourist destination, attracting 6.9 million visitors, including over 600,000 foreign tourists, in 2024-25, an official report released on Saturday said.

“Among the Centrally Protected Ticketed Monuments, Taj Mahal leads in visitor numbers for both domestic (6.26 million) and foreign (0.645 million) tourists in FY 2024-25,” the latest India Tourism Data Compendium released by the federal tourism ministry said.

The 17th-century ivory-white marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

According to the tourism ministry, the mausoleum has been the top revenue-generating and most visited monument for more than a decade. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved