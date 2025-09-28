Taj Mahal remains India’s most visited monument, attracts 6.9 mln visitors in 2024-25

NEW DELHI | Xinhua | India’s iconic monument of love, Taj Mahal, has emerged as the country’s most visited tourist destination, attracting 6.9 million visitors, including over 600,000 foreign tourists, in 2024-25, an official report released on Saturday said.

“Among the Centrally Protected Ticketed Monuments, Taj Mahal leads in visitor numbers for both domestic (6.26 million) and foreign (0.645 million) tourists in FY 2024-25,” the latest India Tourism Data Compendium released by the federal tourism ministry said.

The 17th-century ivory-white marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

According to the tourism ministry, the mausoleum has been the top revenue-generating and most visited monument for more than a decade. ■