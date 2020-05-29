Students in Bunyangabu decry low accessibility to learning materials

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students in Bunyangabu district have failed to access learning materials being distributed by the Ministry of Education.

The materials were distributed by the Ministry of Education and Sports to maintain learning even as schools remain closed as a result of coronavirus disease – COVID-19.

Moses Sunday Rubalema, the Bunyangabu District Education Officer says they received 4,107 copies of the materials for primary school pupils and 763 for secondary.

He adds that the materials especially those for primary school pupils can’t cater to the 34,163 pupils in 61 government-aided schools.

Innocent Mabiho, a P.4 pupil at Busiita primary school in Kisomoro sub county says that some of the materials were being sold in his village but he could not buy due to lack of money.

Fatima Karungi, a P.5 pupil says she heard announcements on the radio that government would be sending materials to village chairpersons but she has since waited in vain.

Karungi says that they have now resorted to group discussions with her colleagues at home.

Saad Businge, a teacher in Rubona town council decries the fact that the government has failed to help learners in a critical moment.

He also notes that the learning materials are not yet in circulation in Rubona adding that he has managed to download a few from the internet.

Clare Kabasambu a parent of three children and a resident of Kabonero sub county discloses that as a parent, her efforts to access the materials have remained futile.

The Kibiito Central cell chairperson Patrick Kusemererwa notes that he received 21 copies of the learning materials for P.1 to S.4 from the area ward agent. He however says that he didn’t receive any for A-level.

Kusemerwa also says that some parents can’t afford 2,000 shillings to photocopy each copy of the materials.

