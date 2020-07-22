Stella Nyanzi officially quits Makerere to join politics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Stella Nyanzi has officially quit her job at Makerere University as a research fellow to pursue her political ambitions.

The acting Makerere University Human Resource Director, Lawrence Ssanyu announced Dr. Nyanzi’s decision to quit in a July 21st, 2020 letter.

Dr. Nyanzi tendered in her resignation from Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) early this month, a request that was considered by the Jolly Uzamukunda Karabaaya-led Appointments Board on July 17.

Her resignation means that Dr. Nyanzi is now free to contest for any political office in the forthcoming elections.

Early this month. Dr. Nyanzi picked expression of interest forms from the opposition Forum of Democratic Change-FDC party to run for Kampala Woman parliamentary seat.

She later appeared at the People Power pressure offices in Kamwokya seeking for backing for her candidature.

Dr. Nyanzi’s resignation comes after weeks after High Court ordered her reinstatement following her earlier dismissal from the university.

In June 2020, High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe ordered the University to compensate Stella Nyanzi Shillings 120 million, promote her to the rank of Senior Research Fellow, and her emolument for illegal dismissal.

*********

URN