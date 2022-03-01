State House health monitoring unit arrests Mulago executive director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr. Baterana Byaruhanga has been arrested. The State House Health Monitoring Unit led by its Director Warren Namara picked up Dr. Byaruhanga on Tuesday afternoon for alleged mismanagement of the national referral hospital.

According to Namara, the hospital has been under their radar for the last couple of months following various concerns on its management and the quality of services rendered to the population.

“We are querying mismanagement of resources, medicines and equipment at the hospital. As the head of the hospital, he is responsible and we invited him to help us with the ongoing investigations mid last month,” he said.

He says that they were forced to arrest the ED for failing to honour their summons. Dr. Byarugaba took over Mulago National Referral hospital following his appointment by President Kaguta Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

His appointment followed investigations into corruption allegations and mismanagement by the Health Monitoring Unit that saw the transfer of the then Executive Director Dr. Edward Ddumba.

Dr. Byarugaba came in with promises of improving services at Mulago National Referral Hospital and fighting corruption that had bedeviled the institution.

*****

URN