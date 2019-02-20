State House anti-corruption unit arrests two URA officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has picked up two Jinja based Uganda Revenue Authority-URA officers. Hassan Milo and Ferdinand Wamala were caught red handed receiving a bribe of Shillings 45 million from local businessman, Jomo Nkata.

The bribe was part of Shillings 50 million meant to help Jomo to evade payment of Shillings 3 billion he owes the tax body. Jomo told journalists that he tipped off the State House Anti-Corruption Unit because he was fed of pressure from the URA officers.

“I decided to engage this anti-corruption unit because am fed up of pressure from these URA who keep on approaching me for bribes yet I was given a period of three years to clear my tax arrears,” he said. The duo was arrested by four plain clothed officers from Nile Anchor hotel and ferried to unknown destination.

Senior police officers in Kiira police region declined to comment on the matter, saying hadn’t received a brief from their State House counterparts. The President’s Press Secretary, Don Wanyama confirmed the duo’s arrest in a phone interview with URN.

President, Yoweri Museveni unveiled the State House Anti-Corruption Unit during the commemoration of the World Anti-Corruption Day at Kololo Ceremonial grounds on December 10th, 2018.

He said the unit, which is under Lieutenant Colonel Edith Nakalema will work in collaboration with other government anti-corruption agencies to stamp out corruption. He asked government officers with corruption tendencies to quit or reform, saying they will not be spared.

URN