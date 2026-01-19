SPAIN: 21 confirmed dead, 30 seriously injured after high-speed train collision

MADRID | Xinhua | At least 21 people were confirmed dead and more than 70 others injured after two high-speed trains collided near the city of Cordoba in southern Spain on Sunday, authorities said.

Thirty of the injured were in serious condition and hospitalized, Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente said Monday. Earlier media reports put the number at 25.

The accident occurred at around 19:45 local time (1845 GMT) when a train carrying 317 passengers on the Malaga-Madrid route derailed for reasons still unknown near Amaduz, about 20 km from Cordoba, Spanish authorities said.

The derailed train struck another high-speed train traveling on an adjacent track from Madrid to Huelva, causing the latter to derail.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday voiced deep condolences over the tragedy. “Today is a night of deep pain for our country owing to the tragic rail accident in Adamuz,” he wrote on X. Spain’s royal family also extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Puente said the collision was “terrible,” saying the last two wagons of the Malaga-Madrid train derailed and struck the first two carriages of the oncoming train, sending them off the tracks.

Emergency services from the Andalusia region were deployed to the scene, and residents helped transfer passengers with minor injuries to a nearby sports center for first aid. Spain’s Military Emergency Unit was also mobilized to assist in rescue work.

Rescue operations continued into Sunday night as officials warned that the death toll could rise. Rail services on the affected lines will be suspended until at least Tuesday, authorities said.

Rail infrastructure operator Adif announced the opening of an area at Atocha Station in Madrid, Malaga and Huelva to provide information for relatives of affected passengers. A dedicated phone line has also been set up.

Spain’s deadliest train accident occurred in July 2013, when 79 people were killed after a high-speed train derailed while entering the city of Santiago de Compostela at excessive speed. ■