South African president says relations with US successfully ‘reset’

CAPE TOWN | Xinhua | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the country has successfully “reset” its relationship with the United States following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House last week.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during an oral question-and-answer session at the National Assembly in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

Ramaphosa said it is important for relations, which have become strained in recent years, to be mended. “(This) was an issue that occupied many people’s minds in our country. We realized the impact on our economy would be adverse unless we were able to repair or reset the relationship.”

According to the South African president, a phone call with Trump — initially focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict — led to the decision to meet in person.

Ramaphosa noted that the initial meeting with media presence was followed by a succession of productive private meetings.

“Despite what we could have seen on television, we were able to have a much more meaningful discussion and meeting with President Trump and his representatives (in) the quiet room where we had lunch together,” he said.

Ramaphosa outlined three key objectives for his visit to the United States, namely strengthening trade ties, reestablishing formal government engagement channels, and reinforcing both countries’ roles in the Group of 20 Summit to be held later this year.

A fourth goal is to possibly encourage greater investment between American and South African companies, he added.

“We believe we achieved those objectives,” he said. “There are discussions happening in relation to tariffs, in relation to investment, and we believe we have reset the relationship.” ■